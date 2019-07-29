Littler Adds Ex-Reed Smith Labor, Employment Leader

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has bolstered its ranks in Philadelphia by adding the former leader of Reed Smith LLP’s labor and employment practice as a shareholder. Karl A. Fritton, who has represented Waste Management, Exelon Corp. and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in collective bargaining, labor arbitration and employment-related litigation before the National Labor Relations Board, joined Littler on July 22 after spending 23 years at Reed Smith, where he was also deputy department head of the firm's specialized litigation. Fritton will continue to advise clients in the energy, waste management, construction, insurance, financial services and health care industries, but he told...

