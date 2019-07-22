Tofurky, ACLU Slam Ark. Law Banning 'Veggie Burger' Labels

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A new Arkansas law prohibiting the labeling of plant-based meat alternatives as "burgers," "beef," "pork" "sausage" or other meat-related terms is unconstitutional, The Tofurky Co. and the American Civil Liberties Union said Monday in an Arkansas federal court suit skewering the measure. Arkansas Act 501, which was signed into law in March, is intended to "protect consumers from being misled or confused by false or misleading labeling of agriculture products," according to the law. It means vegetarian and vegan foods can't be labeled with the meat-related words, even if the words "vegan," "veggie" or "plant-based" appear next to those words. Products...

