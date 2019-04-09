FDA Must Reconsider Denial Of Braeburn Anti-Opioid Drug

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday tossed a U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision that blocked a Braeburn Inc. drug that fights opioid-addiction from reaching the market, saying the agency needs to take another look at whether a rival drug's exclusivity barred final approval of Braeburn's. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell on Monday told the FDA to reconsider its decision declaring Braeburn's Brixadi couldn't get final approval until Indivior's Sublocade three-year exclusivity period runs out next year. In granting Braeburn's summary judgment motion, the judge said that the FDA didn't act consistently with its past decisions. "Whether Sublocade's innovation still...

