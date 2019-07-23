FCA Says Firms Must Act To Protect Vulnerable Consumers

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 3:00 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday it will take action against financial firms that do not put in place measures that ensure they are treating vulnerable customers fairly, after it found a lack of consistency in care within the sector is causing harm to consumers. The City watchdog said that banks and insurers should adopt a culture that ensures they are acting in the right way for vulnerable consumers. Lenders should understand the needs of customers who may be struggling and train staff to meet these, the FCA said in guidance to firms. And firms should also design their products and...

