EU-US Financial-Data Share 'Generates 70,000 Terror Leads'

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 2:01 PM BST) -- A partnership between the European Union and the U.S. on tracking terrorist financing generated more than 70,000 leads between 2016 and 2018, according to new figures published by the EU’s executive arm. The U.S and Europe signed a pact in 2010 to share financial-messaging data to help them track funds that could be used to finance terror groups. The European Commission said on Monday that it is satisfied with how the cooperation is working. “The terrorist financing tracking program remains a key instrument to provide timely, accurate and reliable information about activities associated with suspected acts of terrorist planning and financing,” the...

