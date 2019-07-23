Global Regulators Extend Derivatives Margin Rule By A Year

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 5:19 PM BST) -- Two global standard-setters said Tuesday they will delay the start date for new margin requirements for financial entities by one year to September 2021 so they can help the derivatives market implement the new rules. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organization of Securities Commissions said initial margin rules that will apply to financial firms holding over €8 billion ($8.8 billion) worth of noncentrally cleared derivatives will be pushed back one year from the original September 2020 start date. The regulators said the initial margin requirement will apply from 2020 to entities that hold more than €50 billion...

