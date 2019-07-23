City Urges UK's New PM To Drop No-Deal Brexit Option

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 4:29 PM BST) -- Confirmation that Boris Johnson will become Britain's next prime minister on Wednesday prompted fresh appeals from the country's big financial industry to drop his "do or die" pledge to exit the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal. The former foreign secretary won the race to replace Theresa May on Tuesday. His predecessor in Downing Street agreed to step down after losing Conservative Party support for repeatedly failing to get a negotiated withdrawal agreement through the British Parliament. Johnson gained backing from a large majority of the 160,000 Conservative Party members with a pledge to deliver Brexit — even...

