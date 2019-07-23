MoneyLion Nabs A Roaring $160M In Latest Funding Round

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Mobile banking startup MoneyLion said Tuesday it had raised $160 million to increase its customer base and expand its financial service offerings. MoneyLion Inc. brought in $100 million in a Series C funding round and an additional $60 million in previously unannounced investment, which is expected to bring its total equity financing to over $200 million, according to the company's announcement. The mobile bank bills itself as a one-stop shop for financial services such as banking, investment, loans and financial wellness products. The latest funding was led by investment firm Edison Partners and venture capital investment platform Greenspring Associates, the statement...

