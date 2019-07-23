'Extreme' Lack Of Diversity Plagues State High Courts: Report

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- There is an “extreme” lack of diversity among state supreme court justices, according to a report out Tuesday that found 24 states currently have zero justices of color on their high court bench. People of color make up 40% of the U.S. population but hold only 15% of state supreme court seats, and 13 states have never seated a person of color on their respective high court, according to the report by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law. Additionally, women make up around half of the U.S. population and hold just 36% of high court...

