BigLaw Lobbying Picks Up In Q2 After Slow Start To Year

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- After a first quarter hobbled somewhat by a government shutdown, BigLaw lobbying firms have reported strong returns for the three-month period that ended June 30. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP took the lead in BigLaw lobbying revenue for the second quarter of 2019, with a $10.07 million haul that barely edged out perennial leader Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, according to disclosures made this week. Akin Gump came in a close second, with $10.06 million, and reported that the period was “among our strongest quarters ever,” according to Hunter Bates, co-head of the firm’s public law and policy practice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS