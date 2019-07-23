Be Careful When Terminating Contractual Relations In France

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT) -- When professionals enter into contractual relations, it is permissible to consider that the contract will be the binding law between the parties. While this is true in the U.K., without the option of exemption, as a professional doing business in France or having concluded contracts under French law, you should be aware that it is not possible to terminate established business relations whenever you want or whenever you think you are contractually able to do so. The notice period determined in the contract will not necessarily be enforceable. Indeed, whether or not there are contractual relations between the parties, the party...

