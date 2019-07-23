SFO Opens Probe Into Passport Maker De La Rue

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 3:36 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into De La Rue PLC over “suspected corruption” in its business conduct in South Sudan, the British banknote and passport printer said Tuesday. De La Rue said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange that it will co-operate with the SFO, the U.K.’s white-collar crime agency, in its probe. The company said the SFO told it that it has opened an investigation into the group and “its associated persons.” “Given the early stage of these matters, it is not possible to predict reliably what effect their outcome may have on De La...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS