What Does 'Abusive' Really Mean Under Dodd-Frank?

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- On June 25, 2019, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hosted the first in a series of scheduled symposia, which explored the Dodd-Frank Act's prohibition on abusive acts or practices. While the symposium appeared to center on academic opinions, it offered an opportunity to reflect on the bureau's use of the abusive standard over its close to 10-year history, and the practical lessons implicated. For example, has the bureau used the standard consistently among market participants? What are the key takeaways from the panelists, as well as from the approximately 30 cases that have been filed in state and federal courts around...

