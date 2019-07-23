Kirkland Leads DW Health Care Fund To $610M Close

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- DW Healthcare Partners closed its latest fund with $610 million in capital commitments under guidance from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the health care-focused private equity firm said Tuesday. The firm's fifth fund was oversubscribed and hit its funding cap, DW Healthcare Partners said in a statement. With the close of the fund, the firm said it is managing $1.43 billion in capital. The Toronto- and Utah-based firm plans to invest in middle-market health care companies, as it has with prior funds, according to the announcement. The financial commitments came from a mix of previous and new investors, DW co-founder and managing partner...

