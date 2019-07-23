Reed Smith Sweetens Its Associate Support Program

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith said Tuesday it has enhanced a firm initiative to help support greener lawyers, implementing measures such as a new policy aimed at compensating part-time associates if they end up working billable hours beyond their reduced schedule. According to the firm's announcement, the "true-up" policy — which will be part of Reed Smith LLP's "Associate Life" initiative — is open to any associate working an approved reduced schedule. Part-time associates who find themselves working more time than they initially anticipated can be compensated for up to 100% of their full-time equivalent under the new policy, the firm said. The firm also revamped...

