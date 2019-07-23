Imported Tobacco Excise Tax Applies To Additives, CIT Rules

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- An excise tax on imported tobacco products by weight applies to chemical additives mixed in with the tobacco, not just the tobacco itself, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Tuesday, rejecting an importer's bid for a $500,000 refund. Congress expanded the excise tax to apply it to "tobacco products," which includes additives, as part of a 2009 bill reauthorizing the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Senior Judge Jane A. Restani said in siding with the U.S. over importer New Image Global Inc. “Had Congress intended to tax only the tobacco itself, and not the entire processed tobacco product, then the excise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS