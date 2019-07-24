Holland & Knight Nabs Carlton Fields International Tax Pro

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP recently bolstered the international expertise in its Tampa tax practice by landing a veteran of counsel from Carlton Fields with experience in multinational mergers and acquisitions involving billions of dollars in assets. Larry Kemm joined Holland & Knight as partner after 35 years of advising clients in structuring domestic and international transactions, the firm said Tuesday. Kemm has used his international tax knowledge to navigate clients through multijurisdictional transactions, including those involving assets and stock sales of publicly traded companies, and has prevailed against the Internal Revenue Service in high-stakes litigation that targeted clients' offshore accounts....

