Canadian Cannabis Producer Sundial Lights Up US IPO Plans

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers Inc. on Tuesday set a price range on a U.S. initial public offering expected to raise about $130 million, signaling aspirations to become the latest marijuana-related company to tap U.S. markets. Calgary-based Sundial plans to offer 10 million shares priced between $12 and $14, raising $130 million at midpoint, according to an amended registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Sundial said proceeds will be used to expand its cannabis cultivation and processing facilities, among other things. Sundial's IPO is set to price during the week of July 29, according to research firm...

