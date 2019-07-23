BakerHostetler Adds FTC Vet, Antitrust Pro From Cooley

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler said Tuesday it has hired a former Federal Trade Commission official and Cooley LLP antitrust partner whose practice focuses on obtaining clearance for mergers and acquisitions across a range of industries. Marc G. Schildkraut joined the firm's antitrust and competition practice in Washington, D.C., on July 8, bringing with him more than two decades of experience representing companies in merger reviews in the U.S. and abroad. He previously served as assistant director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, where he helped lead the agency's merger reviews as well as its conduct investigations, according to a release from the firm....

