Health Care Analytics Co. Raises IPO Target To $171.5M

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed analytics provider Health Catalyst Inc. on Tuesday increased the size and price range of its upcoming initial public offering, which now stands to raise about $171.5 million, hoping to capitalize on strong market conditions. Health Catalyst, advised by Goodwin Procter LLP, told regulators it now plans to offer 7 million shares priced between $24 and $25, raising $171.5 million at midpoint. The company previously indicated that it planned to offer 6 million shares priced between $20 and $23, raising $129 million at midpoint. Based on the revised terms, Health Catalyst could raise roughly one-third more in proceeds. Salt Lake City-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS