Canon Gets PTAB To Invalidate Digital Camera Patent, Twice

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday granted Canon Inc.’s request to invalidate a digital camera patent, finding in a pair of decisions that it was both anticipated and obvious. In a pair of inter partes reviews, the board scrapped all nine claims of HS Asset and Technology LLC’s patent, handing a victory to the camera giant. The patent itself covers a digital camera with a rotary switch for jumping between various functions, such as focusing and zooming. It involves two states: one state where operating the switch causes a clicking feel, and another where it won’t, the PTAB said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS