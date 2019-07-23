Ohio Judge Confronted By Colleague For Vaping On Bench

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state judge has agreed to stop vaping on the bench after a fellow judge asked him to stop using the device in the courtroom due to a complaint from a juror, the court confirmed Tuesday. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Administrative Judge John Russo approached Judge Joe Russo, who is of no relation, earlier this year and asked him to refrain from vaping on the bench. Judge Joe Russo complied with the request, and the court is in the process of changing its internal policies to prohibit the use of vaping devices and electronic cigarettes in the courtroom, according...

