Waivers Block Insurers' Damages Claim, Maersk Says

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 5:47 PM BST) -- Shipping giant Maersk has again told a London court that it's not on the hook for damages allegedly caused by a fire aboard a cargo ship four years ago, saying liability waivers shield it from claims brought by businesses and insurers. Maersk Line AS and the cargo ship's owners told the High Court that several of the goods allegedly destroyed in the blaze fall under liability waivers or are otherwise time-barred. The company is fighting claims that it left a volatile chemical exposed to the sun during a voyage from Saudi Arabia to several European ports in July 2015. The lawsuit — filed seeking...

