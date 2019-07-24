Accountant Says Insurer's Deceit To Blame For £20M Shortfall

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 8:33 PM BST) -- Accounting firm BSG Valentine accused the management of a defunct Caribbean insurer of being “dishonest” and withholding financial information as it fights claims from the insurer’s liquidators that it was negligent in doing the company's books. BSG Valentine filed a defense at the High Court in London denying claims brought by liquidators of Northern and Western Insurance Co. Ltd. The liquidators allege BSG negligently signed off on company accounts that fraudulently claimed the insurer had gold reserve bonds worth substantial sums that in fact had little value, meaning the company incurred significant liabilities of between £18.8 million ($23.5 million) and £19.8...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS