Treasury Nominees Defend Nonprofit Reporting Rule Change

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Two Treasury officials nominated for promotion said Wednesday that suspending certain donor reporting for nonprofits last year would not hamper the Internal Revenue Service's performance, as Senate Finance Committee Democrats criticized them for playing roles in the decision. The tax panel's ranking member, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., took issue with the nominations of Brent James McIntosh for Treasury undersecretary for international affairs and Brian Callanan to become Treasury general counsel during a hearing because of their involvement in a July 2018 decision to end donor disclosures for tax-exempt organizations under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(a). McIntosh, who has served as Treasury...

