Trinity Sues Anesthesia Provider Over Noncompete Clauses

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Trinity Health Corp. on Tuesday sued its exclusive anesthesia provider in Michigan federal court, saying the company is violating an agreement by enforcing noncompetes and preventing its anesthesiologists from stepping in to provide patient services amid a rate dispute. The not-for-profit Catholic health system is demanding a court-ordered permanent injunction and declaratory judgment finding Anesthesia Associates of Ann Arbor PLLC and its parent company, Siromed Physician Services Inc., in violation of state and federal antitrust laws. Trinity said an underlying dispute between the companies and some health insurance payors over the companies' demands for higher rates has been preventing it from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS