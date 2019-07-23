Calif. Court On Same Page As County In Copying Fee Fight

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has backed Alameda County’s move to increase the public fee for documents to $3.50 a page, reversing a lower court’s injunction against the price hike and ruling that the county was right to include the cost of staff who make the copies in its calculation. In its Monday decision, the First District Court of Appeal panel acknowledged a state appellate court split on how to calculate such fees. In blocking the increase, the Alameda County Superior Court had relied on a Fifth District decision that excluded “costs that cannot be reasonably attributed to the service of providing copies.” But the First District...

