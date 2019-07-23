Ohio Coal, Nuke Bailout Leaves Renewables In The Cold

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Ohio lawmakers on Tuesday enacted controversial legislation that would bail out struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants owned by FirstEnergy Corp. and others while slashing mandates and funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 6 into law shortly after it passed the Ohio House by a 51-38 vote. The state Senate passed the bill last week. The crux of the legislation offers up to $150 million in annual ratepayer subsidies between 2021 and 2027 in the form of new, "nuclear resource credits" to the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear plants owned by FirstEnergy bankrupt merchant unit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS