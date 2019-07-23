Mauritius Depriving Poorest Nations Of Tax, Report Says

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The island nation of Mauritius employs a sophisticated financial system to divert tax revenue from poor nations, according to confidential records released Tuesday in a report by an international journalists' organization. Leaked documents from Conyers Dill & Pearman showed that the island nation of Mauritius diverts tax revenue from poor nations. (Getty Images) The leaked records, dating from the early 1990s through 2017, reveal how taxable profits from poor countries were shifted to western companies and influential business owners in Africa, with Mauritius getting a share. The report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, or ICIJ, said its investigation was based...

