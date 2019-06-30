Philly Hospital Nurses Want Union Contract In Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania nursing and health care professionals' union on Tuesday said the union's collective bargaining agreement should be part of Saint Christopher's Hospital's Delaware Bankruptcy Court Chapter 11 sale and called for full disclosure of potential buyer contract obligations. The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents 400 mostly nursing employees at Saint Christopher's, said in an objection that bidding and auction procedures "are devoid" of requirements under Bankruptcy Code sections that apply to the agreement and protections for workers. Center City Healthcare LLC, the bankrupt owner of Saint Christopher's and Hahnemann University Hospital, filed bid procedures on...

