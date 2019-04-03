Fintech Exec Can't Get SEC's Inflated Financials Suit Trimmed

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal court on Tuesday refused to trim claims against a former executive vice president of fintech company Digiliti, finding that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission properly alleged his role in a scheme to inflate revenue numbers. Lawrence Blaney, former executive vice president of now-defunct Digiliti Money Group Inc., will have to face each count levied against him by the SEC, after the former executive tried to get the court to trim several violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Act of 1934. The court rejected Blaney's characterization of the SEC complaint as a "group pleading," noting that the commission...

