Penn Law Dean Condemns Professor's Remarks As Racist

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The dean of the University of Pennsylvania Law School on Tuesday publicly criticized a professor's remarks as racist and repugnant, a week after the legal professional reportedly said "our country will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites." At the National Conservatism Conference that took place between July 14 and 16 in Washington, Penn Law professor Amy Wax reportedly advocated a national immigration policy that "[i]n effect means taking the position that our country will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites," Dean Ted Ruger said in a statement Tuesday. "At best, the reported remarks espouse a...

