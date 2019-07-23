Insys GC To Leave Embattled Co. After Less Than A Year

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. chief legal officer and general counsel Mark Nance will step down at the end of the month, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Nance joined the now-bankrupt company last October in the midst of significant legal battles, including the criminal indictment of several employees and claims Insys was bribing physicians to write off-label prescriptions for one of its products. In April, the company said it would pay Nance a $613,000 retention bonus if he stuck it out for at least a year. Still, Nance gave his notice on July 9, Insys said in a form...

