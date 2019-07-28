Law360 Reveals The Global 20 Firms Of 2019

Law360 (July 28, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- What does it mean to be a global legal powerhouse? These firms have it figured out. White & Case LLP and Baker McKenzie share the top honors on Law360’s Global 20 list this year. These two global giants are closely followed by Allen & Overy and Norton Rose Fulbright, with DLA Piper rounding out the top five in our ninth annual ranking of firms with a truly global reach. These firms have a deep bench of attorneys stationed around the globe and are trusted by clients to handle their most challenging cross-border matters, from multibillion-dollar mergers to bet-the-company litigation. var divElement...

