Ex-Rabobank GC Gets Banned From Banking, Fined By OCC

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Rabobank NA’s former general counsel has been banned from the U.S. banking industry and must pay $50,000 for allegedly hiding a damning compliance report from regulators as they were investigating allegations the bank was concealing Mexican drug-trafficking money, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Tuesday. The OCC initiated a proceeding against former Rabobank general counsel Daniel Weiss in March, alleging he hid the report for weeks, despite its “unambiguous, repeated and direct requests.” “As an attorney and general counsel for the bank, respondent understood that providing complete and accurate information to examiners is critical to the function of regulators...

