Craig, Feds Battle Over FARA Limits Before Ukraine Trial

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- As a mid-August trial date approaches, former Skadden partner Gregory Craig and prosecutors are battling over whether one of the counts against Craig can stand in a case accusing him of lying to U.S. Department of Justice officials about work he did for the Ukrainian government at the behest of Paul Manafort. Craig argued Tuesday in a supplement to a previous motion to dismiss that the government could not charge him with making false statements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act based on documents he submitted while requesting an advisory opinion from the DOJ, arguing that the act never specifically named...

