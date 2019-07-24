EU To Study Consistency In Bank Reporting Standards

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 1:01 PM BST) -- Europe’s banking watchdog has said it will examine whether banks across the bloc are consistent in forecasting credit losses when they buy a financial instrument, because the results determine the size of the capital reserves they are required to hold. The European Banking Authority said on Tuesday that it will probe whether banks are consistently calculating how much credit they expect to lose using a global accounting standard known as IFRS 9. The International Financial Reporting Standard 9 requires financial institutions to classify how buying products such as shares or bonds can affect their financial health. But regulators do not check...

