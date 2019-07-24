Asset Manager Wins Costs, Interest Ahead Of $50M Loan Trial

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 2:00 PM BST) -- A Luxembourg-based asset manager won legal fees on Wednesday after a Russian billionaire's company failed to deposit an $885,000 interest payment ahead of a trial in London over the existence of an outstanding $50 million loan. Christopher Hancock QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court in London, ruled that Crownmark Ltd., run by the former owner of Russia's B&N Bank PJSC, owed Athena Capital Fund approximately £70,000 ($87,500) in costs because it had not set aside the interest payment as ordered. Crownmark is in "default" and, as the loser in the legal fight, has to pay Athena's attorney fees, Hancock said. The judge initially ruled...

