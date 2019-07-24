UK Insurer Floats Cover For Seized Ships Amid Iran Tensions

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 1:18 PM BST) -- Global Insurer Hiscox has developed new insurance cover that will pay out if a ship is seized by a foreign government, in response to heightened tensions in the Middle East as a British-flagged vessel is held by Iranian forces. The new single-peril policy, called malicious vessel seizure, will cover loss-of-hire costs and provide services from a crisis management consultancy — including government liaison and family support for victims — if a foreign government seizes a vessel, Hiscox Ltd. said on Tuesday. The insurance is a response to the escalating crisis in the Middle East, particularly in the politically sensitive area in...

