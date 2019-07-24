Step Up Your AML Fight, EU Tells Banks, Regulators

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 4:30 PM BST) -- Some European Union countries have been ineffective at keeping dirty money out of their accounts, the European Commission said on Wednesday, as it made recommendations to help banks and regulators implement rules to fight money laundering and terrorist financing. The EU executive found that some banks are failing to comply with the bloc’s anti-money laundering requirements and lack internal processes such as conducting customer due diligence and suspicious transaction reporting that could help them clamp down on suspected crime. Banks in the EU have been caught up in a series of AML scandals recently. National regulators are not taking tough action quickly...

