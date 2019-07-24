FCA Warns Asset Managers To Shield Clients From Risk

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 5:49 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has told wealth managers to examine how they protect their clients from risks such as fraud and overcharging, warning that it will be conducting compliance checks. The FCA said in a letter to chief executives, released on Tuesday, that it will supervise wealth management companies more closely to make sure they do not expose clients to such risks. Wealth managers should focus their attention on areas that have the potential to cause harm to their customers, including fraud and investment scams, market abuse and a lack of transparency in costs and charges, the watchdog said. It will...

