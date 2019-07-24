NCA Arrests Suspect In University Cyberattack

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 3:12 PM BST) -- British authorities said Wednesday they have arrested a man in connection with the theft of students' personal data in a cyberattack on a university in northern England. The National Crime Agency said the man, whose identity was not revealed, was suspected of violating U.K. laws on cyberfraud following a so-called phishing attack on Lancaster University, which came to light last week. The 25-year-old, from Bradford in the northern county of Yorkshire, was arrested on Monday and has since been released, the agency said. It said the investigation is continuing. Officials at the university said on Tuesday that "a very small number"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS