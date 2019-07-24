Afren Exec Seeks To Appeal Oil Deal Fraud Conviction

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 6:32 PM BST) -- The former chief executive of failed oil exploration company Afren PLC sought permission Wednesday to challenge his conviction for fraud and money laundering, telling an appeals court that prosecutors failed to prove he had caused the company a financial loss. Ex-Afren CEO Osman Shahenshah asked for permission from the Court of Appeal to challenge his conviction and six-year sentence for fraud by abuse of position and related money laundering charges. Shahenshah was sentenced alongside former Chief Operating Officer Shahid Ullah in October for their conduct at Afren, which collapsed into administration. Shahenshah, who is serving three sentences concurrently, maintains that Serious...

