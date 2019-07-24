Norris McLaughlin Taps Ex-Pa. Judge To Lead ADR Practice

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A former Northampton County, Pennsylvania, Court of Common Pleas judge will lead the alternative dispute resolution practice at Norris McLaughlin PA’s Allentown office, with the hope of making the firm the region’s go-to for mediation. Judge Emil Giordano, who retired from the Court of Common Pleas in 2018 after more than 14 years on the bench, joined Norris McLaughlin as a member and co-chair of its litigation practice group two months ago from Cohen Feeley Altemose & Rambo. The firm announced his new position Wednesday. After turning his focus to mediation post-retirement, he said he wanted to build Norris McLaughlin’s ADR...

