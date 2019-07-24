Fox Rothschild Adds 15 Aviation Attys From LeClairRyan

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The stream of exits out of LeClairRyan continued with the announcement Wednesday that Fox Rothschild LLP has taken on a team of 15 aviation attorneys from the beleaguered Richmond, Virginia-based national firm. The team, which will join Fox Rothschild in Washington, D.C.; New York; West Palm Beach, Florida; Dallas; San Francisco; and a new office in northern Virginia, is led by Mark A. Dombroff and Diane Westwood Wilson, both of whom joined LeClairRyan from Dentons in September 2017. “Mark, Diane and their team are entrenched in the aviation space and have been involved in nearly every significant airline matter and incident...

