Senate Confirms Trump Picks For Fla., Neb. Trial Courts

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed two more of President Donald Trump's additions to the federal trial bench, agreeing to name new judges in Florida and Nebraska a few days before leaving Washington for a weekslong summer break. Lawmakers voted in favor of Judge Wendy Williams Berger, a Florida appellate judge, for the Middle District of Florida, 54-37. They also confirmed attorney Brian C. Buescher for a judgeship in the District of Nebraska, 51-40. The votes were mostly along party lines. Judge Berger has served on the Florida Fifth District Court of Appeal since 2012. Before that, she was a circuit...

