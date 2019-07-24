OT Change Broke Labor Law, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Michigan hospital operator illegally stopped paying workers overtime once they topped eight hours in a workday without giving their union a chance to bargain, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled, rejecting the employer's contention that it could act unilaterally under a collective bargaining agreement. NLRB Administrative Law Judge Arthur J. Amchan held Tuesday that Detroit Medical Center, or DMC, which operates hospitals in the Detroit area, violated the National Labor Relations Act when it stopped paying some workers represented by a Teamsters local overtime when their shifts went beyond eight hours. In reaching that conclusion, the judge turned...

