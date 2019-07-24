Fla. Court OKs Noneconomic Damages For Whistleblowers

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that noneconomic damages are available under the Florida Public Whistleblower Act and revived claims brought by a police officer who blew the whistle on the city of Hialeah’s traffic enforcement policy. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal reversed a judgment denying Hialeah police officer Juan Iglesias' request for noneconomic compensatory damages in his suit against the city, ruling that the language in the FPWA does not prohibit them. The statute's section regarding relief for the whistleblower states that it must include reinstatement of the employee to the same position with the full benefits and seniority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS