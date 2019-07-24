Ginsburg Warns Dems: Adding More Justices A 'Bad Idea'

Law360, Washington (July 24, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn’t taking the Fifth about Democratic proposals to expand the number of justices on the court to offset its conservative majority, saying such measures would only further politicize the institution. Speaking to NPR on Tuesday, the liberal justice, 86, said recent court reform plans being discussed by 2020 Democratic presidential candidates — which run the gamut from term limits for justices to packing new seats on the bench — are misguided. She told NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg she was not concerned about the prospect of term limits because that would require a constitutional...

