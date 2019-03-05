Duane Morris, Todd & Weld Can Rep Couple In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360, Boston (July 24, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Boston gave Duane Morris LLP and Todd & Weld LLP the go-ahead Wednesday to represent a husband and wife who were both charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, despite the potential for conflicts of interest when co-defendants share attorneys. Todd Blake, an entrepreneur and investor, and Diane Blake, an executive at a retail merchandising firm, told U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley in court that they understood those risks but wanted to continue along the same path. Prosecutors did little to challenge the counsel arrangement, unlike their posture for certain other defendants in the Varsity...

